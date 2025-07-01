[SPOILERS] Charlotte Flair offered and accepts major proposal during WWE SmackDown taping

During the taping for the July 4 episode of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair received a proposal to compete in a match for the chance to earn a spot in a title match at WWE Evolution. She agreed to team up with someone whom she's known for a long time but isn't friends with on TV.
Monday Night RAW aired early this week because SmackDown was taped immediately after the show. This was done to give the talent and personnel the night off on the Fourth of July. This means this Friday's episode of the blue brand will not be live.
On the latest episode of RAW, Roxanne Perez was revealed as the new one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. She replaced Liv Morgan as Raquel Rodriguez's partner, who is expected to be out of action for quite some time due to injury.
They will put the tag titles on the line in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match. During the SmackDown taping, Charlotte Flair was involved in a backstage segment with Nick Aldis. He offered her the opportunity to compete for the gold at Evolution by forming a team with Alexa Bliss in a qualifying match.
Charlotte Flair eventually accepted the proposal. She and The Goddess defeated Secret Service and the team of Michin and B-Fab to qualify for the Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match at WWE Evolution.
