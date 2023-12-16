(Spoilers) Controversial finish to SmackDown main event as Roman Reigns attacks 9-time World Champion in his first match in 3 months

Roman Reigns interfered in the main event of the December 22 SmackDown tapings as it ended in a controversial Disqualification finish, also involving Solo Sikoa. Things would escalate after the main event as well.

The 9-time World Champion AJ Styles returned to the fray on the December 15 episode of Friday Night SmackDown and seemed to have turned heel by attacking LA Knight. He was then booked in a match against Solo Sikoa, which is usually a test to see whether a superstar has earned a shot against Roman Reigns.

The match ended in a Disqualification finish as Roman Reigns attacked AJ Styles during his match against Solo Sikoa.

After the attack, Randy Orton and LA Knight came out, and The Bloodline simply left and watched from a distance, seeing the chaos that would unfold.

General Manager Nick Aldis announced earlier on the taping that Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles will take place at the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown on January 5, with the winner eventually facing Roman Reigns at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

In this instance, LA Knight stood tall.

The Megastar ended the tapings after standing tall.

