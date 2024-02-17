(SPOILERS) Dominik Mysterio & 52-year-old legend defeated by newly-formed tag team on SmackDown

Dominik Mysterio competed during the WWE SmackDown tapings and teamed up with a 52-year-old legend in a losing effort to a new tag team. Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 23rd February episode of SmackDown, so don't proceed if you don't want to read spoilers.

On the 16th February episode of the blue brand, Dominik Mysterio came out to a chorus of boos as usual and faced Kevin Owens to secure the second-last spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. 52-year-old legend R-Truth was also at ringside, mistaking Kevin Owens for The Miz once again. In an effort to get Truth's help to use a steel chair, Dominik told him he was a part of The Judgment Day, but Truth hilariously sat on the chair - leading to the finish where Kevin Owens won and qualified for the Chamber match.

Meanwhile, the newly-formed tag team of Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne, now called the 'New Catch Republic,' faced Dominik Mysterio and R-Truth during the SmackDown tapings and defeated them.

The New Catch Repubic have a title shot following their win over Dominik Mysterio

The New Catch Republic is an extremely interesting addition to the tag team division in WWE. Tyler Bate officially debuted on the main roster, taking the 'Butch' out of Pete Dunne and reinvigorating his career.

They have momentum on their side already and the win over Mysterio and the 52-year-old Truth is a huge one for them. As mentioned before, this was a match taped for next week's episode of WWE SmackDown, which is the episode before the 2024 Elimination Chamber.

The New Catch Republic will be facing The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles in Australia. It's a big match for a team that only recently formed, and while they won't be expected to win the titles, expect a banger of a match, possibly even the match of the night.

