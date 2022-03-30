[Spoilers] WWE's post-WrestleMania 38 plans for Roman Reigns; massive triple threat match confirmed

WWE's post-WrestleMania schedule has seemingly spoiled the results for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at The Show of Shows.

Roman Reigns is currently the Universal Champion on the SmackDown brand. He will be defending his title in a Winner Take All match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Lesnar's WWE Championship will be on the line as well.

Ads for WWE's two post-WrestleMania 38 live events are now out and have spoiled the company's plans for Reigns after the mega event. On April 16, 2022, Reigns will compete in a Universal title triple threat match against Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre at Erie, Pennsylvania.

On April 17, 2022, The Head of the Table will take on McIntyre in a singles match. Of course, the card is subject to change, as is always the case.

There tale of the tape alone make this the biggest WrestleMania match of all-time 🤯Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have done it all inside (and outside) the Squared Circle

Will Roman Reigns stand tall over Brock Lesnar again?

The Tribal Chief defeated Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel last year to retain his Universal title. If WWE's post-WrestleMania live event ads are any indication, it seems like Reigns will pick up another huge win over Lesnar at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Reigns is currently the biggest heel in all of WWE and is very close to completing 600 days as Universal Champion in his current reign. He has put down a long list of major names over the past two years.

Brock Lesnar, however, is hell-bent on leaving WrestleMania as the undisputed champion, though. With Mania just around the corner, fans won't have to wait long to find out who comes out on top at the end of the show.

As for Drew McIntyre, he is scheduled to take on Happy Corbin at WrestleMania. The feud has been going on since late last year, and it will finally culminate on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Seth Rollins has had quite an interesting road to WrestleMania this year. As per WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Rollins will face a mystery opponent at the event. The former Universal Champion won't be told the identity of his opponent, though, until the very last moment.

It remains to be seen how plans will work out for the Universal and WWE Championship pictures post-WrestleMania.

What do you make of WWE's post-WrestleMania plans for Roman Reigns? Do you see him leaving the Show of Shows as a double world champion?

