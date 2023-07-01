[SPOILERS] WWE seemingly confirms a huge main event for Money in the Bank and it doesn't include Roman Reigns!

WWE has seemingly confirmed the main event for the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on this week's episode of SmackDown.

During the closing moments of the show, Michael Cole announced on commentary that Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio will headline the premium live event in London.

Despite Roman Reigns' involvement on the show, apparently, he won't feature in the main event of the premium live event. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is set to team up with Solo Sikoa for a match against The Usos.

The feud between Rhodes and Dominik started a few weeks ago in the absence of Brock Lesnar. The American Nightmare was previously involved in an intense rivalry with Lesnar, to whom he lost at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

If Rhodes vs. Dominik were to close the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in London, the WWE Universe could potentially expect the return of The Beast Incarnate before the closing moments of the show.

kevws @kevwgs Cody vs Dominik main event tomorrow. Cody about to win and then this happens when he looks up... #SmackDown Cody vs Dominik main event tomorrow. Cody about to win and then this happens when he looks up... #SmackDown https://t.co/UkcTSxncsV

Rumors have suggested that a third match between Rhodes and Lesnar could take place at SummerSlam. Lesnar's return at Money in the Bank could potentially set up the trilogy.

