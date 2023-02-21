Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards 2.0 - Bigger than ever

The Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards are returning once again this year, and this time, they are bigger than ever. As we march through 2023, Sportskeeda Wrestling will commemorate the finest wrestlers and moments from the previous year by presenting the year-end awards.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards will feature WWE Hall of Famers, former world champions, and a legendary referee as our expert panelists.

The 2021-22 awards saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns win the Male Wrestler of the Year, while AEW star Britt Baker bagged the Female Wrestler of the Year.

CM Punk vs. MJF won Feud of the Year, while Edge vs. Seth Rollins at the Crown Jewel took home the Match of the Year award.

You can check out the list of other winners of the 2021-22 wrestling award :

The 2022-2023 Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards will feature legendary women's champion Alundra Blayze. WWE Hall of Famers Teddy Long, Booker T, Eric Bischoff, and Mark Henry will also join other experts to provide their choices.

Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona, one-half of The Dudley Boyz D-Von Dudley, along with legendary pro wrestling referee Mike Chioda, will sit with Hall of Fame journalist and Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter to hand out the awards.

The 2022-23 categories and nominees for Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards

Overall, there are 10 categories for the SK Wrestling Awards and poll options for wrestling fans and readers to choose from.

Male Wrestler of the Year: Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, CM Punk, and Sami Zayn. Female Wrestler of the Year: Jade Cargill, Ronda Rousey, Mandy Rose, Rhea Ripley, Jamie Hayter, and Bianca Belair. Match of the Year: Sheamus vs. Gunther, Briscoes vs. FTR III, Rollins vs. Rhodes (HIAC), Bryan vs. Hangman, Reigns vs. Lesnar (SummerSlam) and Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa. Tag Team of the Year: The Usos, FTR, Toxic Attraction, RK-Bro, The Acclaimed, and Damage CTRL. Babyface of the Year: Drew McIntyre, Orange Cassidy, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes. Moment of the Year: CM Punk winning title after 8 years, Bray Wyatt's return, Stone Cold's return, Saraya's return, Cody's WrestleMania debut, and Brock Lesnar's tractor. Best Promo Skills: Becky Lynch, Paul Heyman, Cody Rhodes, MJF, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk. Heel of the Year: Chris Jericho, MJG, Sammy + Tay, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dominik + Rhea. Rookie of the Year: Satnam Singh, Nikkita Lyons, Logan Paul, Solo Sikoa, Carmelo Hayes, and Roxanne Perez. International Superstar of the Year: Rush, Jay White, El Hijo Del Vikingo, Will Ospreay, and Kairi Sane.

