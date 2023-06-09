Spraying milk on Stephanie McMahon and 6-time WWE Champion was "the best feeling in the world," says Kurt Angle

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently talked about how it was one of the best feelings in the world to spray milk on Stephanie McMahon and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

On August 20, 2001, Kurt Angle was in a feud with Stone Cold and The Alliance. The Olympic gold medalist decided to bring out a truck full of milk and spray on Stephanie, Stone Cold, and The Alliance.

On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion said that his favorite moment was not a wrestling segment; instead, it was the milk truck from which he sprayed milk, and he was on cloud nine that night.

"I'm going to tell you this right now. It wasn't a wrestling segment, it was the milk truck! Dousing down 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Stephanie McMahon with milk, and The Alliance, it was the best feeling in the world. I was on cloud nine that night."

Kurt Angle added that it was one of the same things that Stone Cold did with a truck full of beer. He also said that it was an incredible moment because Stone Cold was tied to it.

"It was one of those things – you remember when Austin did the beer truck? It was the same thing. It was an incredible moment, and the great thing was it was tied to 'Stone Cold.'" [H/T Wrestling INC]

Kurt Angle recreated the same segment last December on WWE SmackDown

The WWE Hall of Famer recreated the same segment last year on the December 9 episode of SmackDown. He came out to celebrate his 54th birthday, and while he was talking to the crowd, Alpha Academy showed up and confronted Angle about not inviting them to the party.

They bullied Kurt Angle to leave the ring, but Angle returned with a truck full of milk, alongside Gable Steveson, and started spraying all over Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. It was a classic throwback to when he sprayed milk on Stone Cold and Stephanie McMahon.

In his time in WWE, Angle made a name for himself by winning several titles, including the World Heavyweight Championship once, the WWE Championship four times, Intercontinental Championship, and Tag Team Championship with Chris Benoit.

