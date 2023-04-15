"Squash match" - WWE Universe push for Roman Reigns to defend in a first-time-ever match against rising star at Night of Champions

Roman Reigns is reaching 1000 days as the world champion in WWE and the stakes are getting higher with each passing day for The Tribal Chief. Fans are pushing for a massive first-time-ever match between Reigns and Omos for Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns fought some of the toughest competitors in the world as he went up against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble, Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber, and finally Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. He overcame every single challenge and walked away with his titles.

Unfortunately, the biggest challenger (literally) is yet to step foot in the ring with Roman Reigns. 'The Nigerian Giant' Omos. Fans are pushing for Omos to challenge The Tribal Chief for the titles on his 1000th day as the champion in Saudi Arabia.

Check out some of the reactions:

Big Pikachu Energy @big_pikachu2000 Give Omos a chance. I think he can beat Roman Reigns at Night of Champions Give Omos a chance. I think he can beat Roman Reigns at Night of Champions 😍

Ring The Bell Wrestling @RTBWfed @bobcalamardo01 Omos should dethrone Roman Reigns in a squash match against the whole bloodline. Omosapiens Rise Up! @bobcalamardo01 Omos should dethrone Roman Reigns in a squash match against the whole bloodline. Omosapiens Rise Up!

FB @f4b1ol_b7 @patricktheheel Ok i have a perfect story for the Roman title reign. We have Roman ve Omos at King of the ring ple. Then we have Roman vs Lashley at MITB. Cody vs Brock will keep Cody busy till King of the ring. While Cody isn't a competitor in the tournament he could come as a replacement... @patricktheheel Ok i have a perfect story for the Roman title reign. We have Roman ve Omos at King of the ring ple. Then we have Roman vs Lashley at MITB. Cody vs Brock will keep Cody busy till King of the ring. While Cody isn't a competitor in the tournament he could come as a replacement...

Gary L. Delier @gdelier1 @ringsidenews_ The big Question about Omos Is why is the WWE hiding Roman Reigns from Him without a match with the stupid Team Roman Scrypt @ringsidenews_ The big Question about Omos Is why is the WWE hiding Roman Reigns from Him without a match with the stupid Team Roman Scrypt

CRPYCRS/INUTIL @fakeaf_ Omos is getting so over and that’s dangerous bc WWE fans bout to be so mad when he wins MITB and is the first person to pin Roman Reigns in 4 years lmfao Omos is getting so over and that’s dangerous bc WWE fans bout to be so mad when he wins MITB and is the first person to pin Roman Reigns in 4 years lmfao

The first-time-ever encounter between The Nigerian Giant and The Tribal Chief could draw massive numbers across social media. The clash would immediately make Omos one of the biggest stars on the roster.

Omos recently feuded with Roman Reigns' former WWE rival

In 2021, Roman Reigns was confronted by one of the most prominent rivals of his career in WWE when Brock Lesnar returned to the company after SummerSlam 2021. The two stars engaged in a feud for the Universal Championship.

Brock Lesnar then proceeded to win the WWE Championship and put the title on the line against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 38, in a clash he ultimately lost. He later lost to Reigns again in a Last Man Standing at SummerSlam 2022.

Earlier this year, Omos issued a challenge to The Beast Incarnate for a showdown at WrestleMania 39. The Beast later accepted his challenge and the two met on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

In the end, Lesnar was able to conquer Omos and went on to feud with Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see if The Tribal Chief vs The Nigerian Giant takes place in Saudi Arabia.

What are your thoughts on Omos vs Roman Reigns at WWE Night of Champions 2023? Sound off in the comment section below.

