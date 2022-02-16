Steve Austin yet to commit to in-ring return - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin has yet to commit to an in-ring return, new reports suggest.

The former WWE Champion wrestled his last match against Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson at WrestleMania 19, and although he has made sparodic appearances for the company as an authority figure, a special guest referee and during his Hall of Fame induction, he has yet to get back in the ring in any competitive capacity.

Recently, however, reports surfaced that suggested that WWE was attempting to bring The Texas Rattlesnake out of retirement. Reaching out to him towards the tail-end of 2021 to gage his interest in WrestleMania 38, and allegedly offering Kevin Owens as his opponent.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, though, there is no official confirmation regarding Austin's in-ring return, as the 'Bionic Redneck' is yet to fully commit to the match.

Even if he doesn't wrestle at the event, Steve Austin is still expected to feature during WrestleMania in some capacity, given that he has been heavily used in WWE's promotional material for the event.

Steve Austin appeared the last time WrestleMania came to Texas

Austin appeared on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" the last time it came to his home state in 2016.

Following a tag team match between The New Day and The League of Nations (Sheamus, Rusev, Alberto Del Rio & Wade Barrett), Barrett took to the mic to gloat on behalf of the team, which prompted an interruption from three wrestling legends.

Stone Cold, along with Mick Foley and Shawn Michaels, came out to a raucous pop and charged the ring, sending the bad guys packing and giving Xavier Woods a stunner for good measure.

