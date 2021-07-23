Stage at festival hosting tomorrow's WWE SmackDown collapses in Miami

In what is a developing story - part of a stage at the Rolling Loud Festival - the host of a portion of this upcoming Friday's WWE SmackDown has collapsed. As of now, there have been no reports of injuries, but updates are still developing.
According to reports, it was a video wall set up on one of the stages that collapsed. The stage in question was apparently not the main stage for the event, but rather the AudioMack Stage, which is on the other side of the festival grounds from Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.
Half of tomorrow's WWE Smackdown is set to air live from the hip-hop music festival, with the other half eminating from Cleveland, OH. According to the map posted on the official Rolling Loud Twitter account, the ring for SmackDown was set up near the Dryp Stage, which is set up on the opposite end of the festival from the stage in question.
Will SmackDown still go on?
The festival, one of the first to be held after lockdown restrictions due to COVID-19 had been lifted and was set to feature acts such as A$AP Rocky, DaBaby, Travis Scott, and others.
Festival officials assured the public that this was a minor setback and that the festival will go on as planned tomorrow - as will WWE SmackDown.
At the moment, there has been no comment from WWE. Keep checking back with Sportskeeda for further updates to this story, should there be any.