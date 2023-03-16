“Standing on the shoulders of queens” - Current WWE Superstar poses with retired championship

WWE has a long history of championships that no longer exist.

Some of the most popular titles in recent decades, like the Hardcore, Divas, and Hardcore Championships, are now simply part of the company's history books instead of being featured on weekly programming.

Ma.çé and Maxxine Dupri were guests on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump representing Maximum Male Models.

During his time on set today, Ma.çé got to hold the retired WWE Divas Championship and took to social media to post photos of himself holding it.

"Standing on the shoulders of queens. #WWETheBump," Ma.çé said in a tweet.

Ma.çé is starting to see the potential in fellow WWE Superstar Otis

When Maxxine Dupri started to scout Otis for Maximum Male Models, Ma.çé and Mån.sôör didn't seem convinced.

But the duo seem to be coming around to the RAW Superstar as of late, and his latest model pose on today's episode of The Bump captured the male model's attention.

"Wow. Honestly, I'm starting to see it now," Ma.çé said. "You know the thing about -- he was a member of The Alpha Academy [is reminded that he still is] for now. But at the end of the day, college athletes graduate, okay, they move on to bigger and better things, bigger and better professional careers, and I think it might be time for you to move on."

If Otis takes the Maximum Male Models up on their offer, it will leave Chad Gable in the very awkward position of being abandoned by his tag team partner.

Will Otis dive into the world of fashion? Or will he remain true to his friend Chad Gable? We'll find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on Ma.çé's tweet? Do you think the term diva is a good word to describe a fashion model? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit The Bump with a link back to this article for the transcription.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : Will Otis join Maximum Male Models? Yes No 0 votes