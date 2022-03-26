WWE Superstar hides in Mr. McMahon's office after attacking WrestleMania opponent

It might have been a hit-and-run attack, but Austin Theory made sure to get one up on Pat McAfee before their showdown at WrestleMania. The young star appeared out of nowhere to pull off McAfee's headset before a fatal four-way match on SmackDown.

Theory then ran backstage and into the office of the Chairman, Vince McMahon. McAfee chased him but stopped outside the office. When he returned to commentary, the former NFL star said that he was allowed to hit him once for that action. The commentator was forced to apologize to his WrestleMania opponent last week.

Theory's actions on the most recent SmackDown were in retaliation for an incident on the latest episode of RAW. McAfee appeared ringside to distract Theory during his match with United States Champion Finn Balor. Balor picked up the win after Theory was constantly distracted by McAfee.

The back-and-forth has occurred every week after Theory announced that he would be facing McAfee at the Show of Shows.

Both stars are looking to have a WrestleMania moment

Austin Theory has competed at WrestleMania, although it was in tag team action. Alongside Angel Garza, he challenged for the RAW Tag Team titles in 2020. This year's event will be his first singles match.

McAfee, however, hasn't had an official match on the main roster. He did compete in a WarGames match in NXT. He also faced Adam Cole in singles action when both were a part WWE's developmental brand.

Theory was drafted to RAW last fall during the most recent WWE Draft. McAfee joined commentary last year and has been one of the color commentators alongside Michael Cole. While both will be taking part in their first singles match at the Grandest Stage of Them All, it remains to be seen who will have the last laugh.

