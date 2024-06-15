Cody Rhodes was confronted by the members of the new' Bloodline at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. The American Nightmare's wife, who was last seen on WWE television at WrestleMania XL, shared a theory of her own about the faction attacking her husband.

Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship on Night Two of WrestleMania XL. He toppled The Tribal Chief, ending his historic reign of 1,316 days. After winning the match, he celebrated the moment with his wife inside the ring along with several other personalities.

At Clash at the Castle: Scotland, Cody Rhodes defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles in an "I Quit" Match. Rhodes won the match and was celebrating at the ramp when he came face to face with Solo Sikoa. It didn't take long for the rest of the Bloodline to make their presence felt. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton came out to Rhodes' aid and the trio were able to get rid of the faction.

Brandi Rhodes, who was watching from home, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her thoughts about the faction attacking her husband. She thought that the attack could turn into The Rock getting involved, based on a mix-up from the commentators during the live show.

"Did he say Tamatoa? Like the monster Crab in Moana? Isn't Dwayne in Moana? The Bloodline? Am I reaching?Also RAAAAAAAANDYYYYY!!!! I promise I'm not drinking," she wrote.

You can check out her post below:

The face-off may lead to a six-man tag team match between the two sides on a later date. However, the WWE Universe is buzzing about the possibility of it leading to a match between the former Legacy members.