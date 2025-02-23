"Started attacking everyone" - WWE star drops massive tease after SmackDown; hasn't wrestled in 3246 days

Wade Barrett was one of the biggest heels in WWE during the early 2010s. He is best known for his time as the leader of Nexus, a faction that dominated WWE in 2010. Barrett has taken on a commentary role ever since returning to WWE a few years ago. The former King of the Ring winner recently dropped a tease after SmackDown.

Wade Barrett had his last WWE match back in April 2016 against New Day. Barrett has been paired with Joe Tessitore voicing Friday Night SmackDown. Wade recently shared an image on X where he can be seen in an attacking pose towards the camera. He further explained the image in the caption.

"Saw a Nexus sign at #SmackDown last night and instinctively started attacking everyone at ringside. Old habits die hard. We Are One," Barrett wrote.

Some fans saw this as a tease for a potential Nexus reunion in the future. However, no confirmation regarding anything as such has been made yet. Nexus was a faction that wreaked havoc on WWE RAW every week in their time. Fans would be delighted to see them get back together again.

SmackDown ends in chaos as Jacob hits Solo by mistake

This week's SmackDown was supposed to have a six-man tag team match with Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, and Braun Strowman facing Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu. The match was changed to a normal tag team bout between Jacob and Solo vs. Strowman and Priest due to The Rock's last-minute shenanigans.

The match was filled with chaos, with all four men going after each other. The turning point in the match came when Jacob accidentally hit Solo with a Superkick. Jacob however, didn't show any signs of regret after hitting Solo and only continued with his fury. The match ended with Damian Priest scoring the pinfall on Solo after a South of Heaven Chokeslam.

Fans are eager to see where the Bloodline story is headed, especially with Jacob hitting Solo and its ramifications. With Elimination Chamber being right around the corner, it will be interesting to see how this shapes the future of the Bloodline.

