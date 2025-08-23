"Started crying" - WWE call left Judgment Day member in tears

A Judgment Day member was left emotional after receiving a call from WWE. The faction was first formed in 2022 and has undergone changes in members and leaders over time. Right now, the group is a staple of Monday Night RAW.

Over the years, The Judgment Day has witnessed the addition of new stars replacing the former members. The newest member of the faction is Roxanne Perez, who joined the team earlier this year and replaced Liv Morgan as the Women's Tag Team Champion.

Perez's run on the main roster continues her WWE journey that began three years ago. In a recent interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the 23-year-old star revealed her reaction when she first received a call from WWE.

"I remember the very last taping of Ring of Honor. We were all sitting in one of the rooms watching the monitor, and I got a random call. And I answer it, and I just hear, ‘Is this Rok?’ And I was like, 'I’m sorry.' He’s like, ‘Is this Rok? This is William Regal with the WWE.’ And I was like, 'Oh, yeah, sure, this is Rok.' And he’s like, ‘You know, we’ve seen a lot of your work, and we would love to have you down here for a tryout.’ And that was crazy. I literally just started crying immediately, because I was like, 'Oh my God, this is the call that I’ve always dreamt of, and it’s on the last taping of Ring of Honor.' Who would have thought, you know, it was perfect timing," she said.

Perez went by the name Rok-C on the independent circuit and became notable for her work in Ring of Honor. During the interview, she revealed that she called her mother shortly after WWE's call, and she also cried on hearing the news.

You can watch the video below:

The Judgment Day recently competed at AAA's Triplemania

The Judgment Day recently made their mark outside WWE. The faction was a major presence at AAA's Triplemania XXXIII under WWE's umbrella.

Finn Balor, Raquel Rodriguez, and JD McDonagh defeated Mr. Iguana, Nino Hamburguesa, and Lola Vice in a Mixed Trios match.

The event also saw the Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio compete for the AAA Mega Championship in a four-way match, but it was El Hijo del Vikingo who ended up retaining the title.

