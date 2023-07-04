Status update on 28-year-old's appearance on WWE RAW

Samantha Irvin provided an update on her status for WWE Raw after her viral botch at Money in the Bank on Saturday. Irvin has been the ring announcer for the red brand since the WWE Draft.

The 28-year-old announcer started her career in NXT before being promoted to SmackDown last year. She then switched places with Mike Rome to become the ring announcer for Raw following the draft.

At Money in the Bank in London, Irvin was the announcer for the Women's MITB ladder match. She messed up Bayley's introduction by calling her a member of The Judgment Day instead of Damage CTRL.

It was a funny mistake by Irvin and should not be taken seriously. She even joked about being allowed to enter the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, for tonight's Raw.

"THEY LET ME IN THE BUILDING! #WWERAW #grateful," Irvin tweeted.

Samantha Irvin has become a popular figure among fans due to her great voice and enthusiasm. Her introduction of Gunther and Imperium is always top-notch, while some fans are missing her introduction of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

Samantha Irvin blamed Rhea Ripley for her botch at WWE Money in the Bank

As mentioned earlier, Samantha Irvin introduced Bayley as part of The Judgment Day at Saturday's Money in the Bank event in London. A lot of fans caught the mistake, with Bayley even acknowledging it on social media.

Irvin has placed the blame on Rhea Ripley for her mistake. The two recently had a viral interaction during a live event before Money in the Bank.

And here's the viral video:

Samantha Irvin will continue to be Raw's ring announcer for tonight's episode in Baltimore. It will be interesting to see the fallout from all the things that happened at Money in the Bank and begin the road to SummerSlam.

What was your reaction to Samantha Irvin's botch at MITB? Share your answers in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes