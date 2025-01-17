  • home icon
"STAY AWAY FROM HER!" "Ew" - WWE fans warn Logan Paul after he sends a message to Tiffany Stratton

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Jan 17, 2025 03:18 GMT
Tiffany and Logan Paul (Images via WWE's website)

WWE fans aren't thrilled with a clip currently circulating on X in which Logan Paul praises Tiffany Stratton. The former United States Champion tells Stratton she can let him know if she wants him to guide her.

Paul is one of the most controversial stars in WWE history. On the other hand, he's done exceptionally well regarding in-ring work. He held the US Title for 273 days before losing it to LA Knight at SummerSlam last year.

A backstage clip featuring Logan Paul and Tiffany Stratton is going viral on X. In it, the former heaped massive praise on the WWE Women's Champion.

Paul also told Stratton that she should let him know if she wants him to teach her anything. Fans on X weren't happy with the interaction, and here are some of the most notable reactions:

Fans blast Logan Paul on X (Screenshots via X)

Logan Paul's honest thoughts on WWE

Paul was already a massive name in the entertainment industry before making it to WWE.

Back in 2023, he made an appearance on Jazzy's World and had the following to say about the promotion:

"WWE is the perfect thing for everything that I love in life. The showmanship, the combat, the physical nature of it, the storytelling, the media. It's everything that I love. You know, we're doing part of it right now but in a second I get to go out there and I get to go beat some people up. I think it's fun for me people seem to enjoy it and truthfully Jazzy I think at age 27 I found my calling. I gotta say I'm good at it. Jazzy you're looking at the US champ, the best WWE has seen in a while so I'm gonna be at it for a minute." [H/T Fightful]
As for Tiffany, she is one of the fastest-rising stars in WWE. Now that she's the WWE Women's Champion, many fans want to see her bag a marquee match at WrestleMania 41.

Edited by Angana Roy
