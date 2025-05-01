“STAY READY” - WWE star teases return after a year away

WWE fans are accustomed to exciting comebacks, and there have been several following WrestleMania 41. Now, it looks like they may have to prepare for another one, as a wrestler has hinted at making a comeback after being absent for nearly a year.

The superstar in question is Omos. The giant was last seen in a WWE ring around 362 days ago. He participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during the April 5, 2024, episode of SmackDown.

Ever since, fans have been awaiting his return. He wasn't out injured as he has made several appearances for Pro Wrestling NOAH while under contract with WWE. This suggests that Creative does not have anything for him at this point.

However, that might change soon, as he himself took to Instagram to share a few workout pictures. His caption suggests that he is ready to return, and that he is awaiting a call from the Stamford-based promotion.

"STAY READY…." wrote Omos.

It will be interesting to see if Omos makes a return sometime soon. He would surely be a great addition, especially considering that he could be introduced into a fresh and new storyline now that WrestleMania season is officially over.

The WWE Universe recently welcomed back both Rusev and Aleister Black

As mentioned earlier, the WWE Universe welcomed back a few familiar faces following WrestleMania 41. The most notable of these returns were, of course, Rusev and Aleister Black.

Rusev made his emphatic return on the episode of RAW right after WrestleMania. He completely decimated both Otis and Akira Tozawa, and recently made it clear that he is out to destroy all those he deems to be week.

As for Aleister Black, he made his return last Friday on SmackDown. The Harbinger of Fury interrupted and laid out The Miz. He will go head-to-head with The A-Lister in his first match since his return this Friday.

Both Rusev and Black returned to the company after interesting stints with AEW. It will be exciting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for them now, on this second run.

