"STAY THE HELL AWAY FROM ME" - Bayley shares distressing message following WWE RAW

Bayley has been experiencing some personal issues over the last few weeks, which has led to several vignettes of her on WWE RAW where it seems she could be teasing a character change. Last night's RAW made it obvious that she is set to have a major change, but it seems that her face character could be pushing to come back out. Following RAW, she has sent the following message on Instagram, where she appears to be talking to herself. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Gravity, STAY THE HELL AWAY FROM ME.&quot;The former Women's Champion is having an internal struggle at the moment, where there is more than one side of her personality trying to make a point. It's unclear how this will end or when The Role Model will finally choose which character she wants to come to the surface, but fans appear to be entertained by the struggle at the moment. Lyra Valkyria is worried about Bayley following RAWBayley and Lyra Valkyria were once good friends; the duo were able to team together numerous times, but when Bayley was injured, Valkyria teamed with Becky Lynch to win the Women's Tag Team Championships. Bayley @ItsBayleyWWELINKWhat have you guys done⁉️After Lynch and Valkyria's feud, when the two women had their final match back at SummerSlam, The Role Model interfered and cost her friend not only the match but her chance at any potential rematch in the future. When Lyra broke off their friendship on RAW following the biggest party of the summer, she seemed to take this badly and has experienced that internal struggle ever since.It seems that this could have been the straw that broke the camel's back, and she is now pushing herself with both of her personalities seemingly fighting through. Lyra recently noted that she was worried about her former friend's well-being after seeing her recent video packages, which were being aired weekly on WWE RAW.