  • "STAY THE HELL AWAY FROM ME" - Bayley shares distressing message following WWE RAW

"STAY THE HELL AWAY FROM ME" - Bayley shares distressing message following WWE RAW

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Aug 26, 2025 16:32 GMT
What
What's happened to Bayley? (image via WWE)

Bayley has been experiencing some personal issues over the last few weeks, which has led to several vignettes of her on WWE RAW where it seems she could be teasing a character change.

Last night's RAW made it obvious that she is set to have a major change, but it seems that her face character could be pushing to come back out. Following RAW, she has sent the following message on Instagram, where she appears to be talking to herself.

"Gravity, STAY THE HELL AWAY FROM ME."

The former Women's Champion is having an internal struggle at the moment, where there is more than one side of her personality trying to make a point. It's unclear how this will end or when The Role Model will finally choose which character she wants to come to the surface, but fans appear to be entertained by the struggle at the moment.

Lyra Valkyria is worried about Bayley following RAW

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria were once good friends; the duo were able to team together numerous times, but when Bayley was injured, Valkyria teamed with Becky Lynch to win the Women's Tag Team Championships.

After Lynch and Valkyria's feud, when the two women had their final match back at SummerSlam, The Role Model interfered and cost her friend not only the match but her chance at any potential rematch in the future.

When Lyra broke off their friendship on RAW following the biggest party of the summer, she seemed to take this badly and has experienced that internal struggle ever since.

It seems that this could have been the straw that broke the camel's back, and she is now pushing herself with both of her personalities seemingly fighting through.

Lyra recently noted that she was worried about her former friend's well-being after seeing her recent video packages, which were being aired weekly on WWE RAW.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Phillipa Marie
