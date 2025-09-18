Stephanie McMahon, 48, talks one more WWE match

Stephanie McMahon has commented on the possibility of her competing in one more WWE match. The Billion Dollar Princess has been an integral part of WWE over the years and has held various positions in office as well as been an in-ring competitor.

Ad

Stephanie's last match in WWE came in 2018 when she teamed up with her husband, Triple H, to take on Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34 in a Mixed Tag Team match.

Since then she has served in other roles on WWE TV but has stayed away from the ring. Recently talking to Nikki Bella on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, she revealed whether she would return to the ring.

Ad

Trending

"Big E asked me last night on the pre show. He goes, 'so do you have one more match in you?' And I'm like, 'no.' Have you seen this division? I will embarrass myself and the business if I try to hang with these women," she said.

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

You can watch the interview below:

Ad

Stephanie has had a good in-ring career, winning the WWE Women's Championship once. She has also been involved in high-profile feuds with Lita and Trish Stratus and been a part of major storylines involving the likes of The Rock, Kurt Angle, and Chris Jericho.

The 48-year-old was also a part of the villainous Authority on RAW from 2013-2015 and then served as commissioner of the RAW brand.

Stephanie McMahon has been making sporadic WWE appearances

In June 2022, Stephanie McMahon was named as the interim CEO and chairwoman of WWE after her father, Vince McMahon, stepped down following an investigation into misconduct allegations.

Ad

However, in January 2023, when Vince returned to the company, Stephanie announced her resignation from WWE. Since then, she has been making sporadic WWE appearances. She returned at Night 2 of WrestleMania XL at the start of the show.

Stephanie McMahon most recently showed up at SummerSlam this year to announce the attendance figures for the Biggest Party of the Summer.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!