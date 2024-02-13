Stephanie McMahon allegedly accused WWE veteran of hitting on female stars

Stephanie McMahon allegedly accused a WWE veteran that he was hitting on female stars backstage.

Greg Gagne was hired by WWE as a road agent shortly after WrestleMania 22 in 2006. He later replaced Paul Heyman as Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) booker. The Stamford-based promotion fired Gagne in September 2006.

Greg Gagne had a lot to say about his release while speaking with RF Video. The veteran stated that Stephanie McMahon told him that he was hitting on female stars backstage.

"Well, well, she (Stephanie McMahon) said that and I came back with that, and then she made another comment that I was hitting on some of the girls down there. And I said, 'Come on Steph!' I mean I'm not going to be hitting on the girls down there for crying out loud. Obviously you don't want to pay me, you don't want me back. I don't have a problem with that. I'm tired of being on the road. So I said, 'You know, you go your way and I'll go mine and there's no hard feelings.' And I don't have any hard feelings for 'em," Greg Gagne said. [2:35 - 3:00]

Stephanie McMahon exited WWE last year

In light of Vince McMahon's return to WWE in January 2023, Stephanie McMahon announced her exit from the Stamford-based company on social media. She stepped down from her position as chairwoman and co-CEO of WWE. Here's an excerpt of her X/Twitter post:

"With Nick's leadership and Paul 'Triple H' Levesque as Chief Content Officer, I am confident WWE is in the perfect place to continue to provide unparalleled creative content and drive maximum value for shareholders. WWE is in such a strong position that I have decided to return to my leave and take it one step further with my official resignation. I look forward to cheering on WWE from the other side of the business, where I started when I was a little kid, as a pure fan." [H/T ESPN]

Vince McMahon resigned from TKO Group Holdings earlier this year. His exit came mere days after he was slapped with a sexual misconduct lawsuit by former WWE employee Janel Grant.

