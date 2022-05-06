Stephanie McMahon announces a new WWE game 

Stephanie McMahon is pleased with the current progress of the WWE 2K22.

WWE 2K is a video game first launched in 2000, where players can choose their storylines, match types, and characters. The latest version of the game was released on March 11, 2022 with the title WWE 2K22 and has recently got a 1.09 patch update.

During the Q1 FY22 Earnings Call, Stephanie McMahon expressed that she was pleased with the current standing of the video game. Working hand-in-hand with their partners and fans, the game received successful feedback.

"We were extremely pleased with the relaunch of our premium video game console franchise WWE 2K. After taking a little more than a year off to improve the game engine, we worked hand in glove with our partners at Take Two Interactive, listened to our customers and fans, and earned back their trust by delivering a game that exceeded their expectations." [H/T Fightful]

The Chief Brand Officer also shared how they have signed a new deal, surrounding the role-playing aspect which will be announced soon.

Stephanie McMahon on the company's future in the metaverse

Technology has become one of the major components that has been impacted by evolution. A recent example of this was the introduction of the metaverse.

According to Daniel Marsuon from Techopedia, metaverse is defined as a computer generated world where players can interact with each other. Or, simply say it as virtual reality.

Stephanie McMahon had then spoken about the possibility of them entering this particular advancement, stating that they will continue to re-evaluate and look into it.

"We also continue to evaluate the metaverse, both walled garden environments that already exist as well as decentralized properties. Look to hear more in the coming months. Gaming is a priority for WWE to reach our next gen audience with over 80% of WWE's audience self-identifying as gamers and nearly 60% of the gaming audience in general being 34 years or younger,"

Over the years, fans who followed the game have witnessed its improvement. From graphics, gameplay, and controls, the company made sure to step up its game in every version. With the company now listening with feedback from fans, it would be no surprise if the game continues its success.

