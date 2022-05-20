"Look forward to returning" - Stephanie McMahon announces leave of absence from WWE

Stephanie McMahon has taken to Twitter to make quite the monumental announcement in regards to her WWE future.

While she is no stranger to the WWE Universe for her on-screen contributions, McMahon is mostly known these days for her backstage role in the company. The daughter of Vince McMahon is also the Chief Brand Officer of WWE.

However, it appears as though she's taking a leave of absence from her duties with the company. McMahon took to Twitter today to announce the break, touting WWE's importance to her legacy and assuring the WWE Universe that she would return. McMahon cited a focus on her family as the reason, stating:

"As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family."

McMahon has portrayed the role of a villainous heel on WWE programming in the past. She has feuded against some of the most well-established names in the business in recent years, including Ronda Rousey.

Rousey's first match in WWE involved McMahon, who teamed up with her husband Triple H in a Mixed Tag Team Match at WrestleMania 34.

Stephanie McMahon's husband Triple H recently announced his retirement from in-ring competition

Speaking of Triple H, The Game recently announced his retirement from in-ring competition after his health scare last year. In September 2021, he suffered a cardiac arrest due to a genetic condition.

Fast forward to March 2022: during an interview with ESPN, The Game told Stephen A. Smith that he was going to hang up his boots. After retiring, the former WWE World Champion opened Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 and left his boots in the ring, confirming that he had retired from professional wrestling.

The last time Triple H competed inside the squared circle was back in 2021.

