Stephanie McMahon announces the passing of a family member

Stephanie McMahon posted a heartfelt message on social media.

Stephanie McMahon thanks her grandmother in a heartwarming message.

Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon, on her Twitter handle, announced the passing of her grandmother. McMahon posted that her grandmother passed away last week at the age of 93 while stating what her last words were. Stephanie McMahon's heartfelt message and Tweet is added below.

Last week my 93 yr old grandmother passed peacefully, surrounded by people who love her. One of the last things she said to me was, “Let there be love”. Love is what heals us all. To anyone who is hurting or struggling, I send my love to you. #RIPMima Thank you for everything. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BJ58ISdmTF — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 9, 2020

"Last week my 93 yr old grandmother passed peacefully, surrounded by people who love her. One of the last things she said to me was, “Let there be love”. Love is what heals us all. To anyone who is hurting or struggling, I send my love to you. #RIPMima Thank you for everything."

Stephanie McMahon in the WWE

Stephanie McMahon is the Chief Brand Officer of WWE and also makes sporadic appearances in the ring. Before dawning the role as an executive in the company, Stephanie McMahon was a full-time wrestler in the WWE.

In the WWE, Stephanie McMahon has won the Women's Championship only once but is one of the most significant heels in the company. She quickly transitioned from the role of a wrestler to an on-screen General Manager when she was named the GM of SmackDown.

As an authoritative figure, Stephanie McMahon garnered a lot of heat and soon became one of the biggest villains in WWE history. Along with her husband, Triple H and Superstars such as Kane and Seth Rollins, Stephanie McMahon formed The Authority. The Authority feuded with top babyface WWE Superstars such as Dolph Ziggler and John Cena.

Stephanie McMahon's last match was at WrestleMania 34 when she teamed with Triple H to take on the team of Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey in a Mixed Tag Team Match. This match marked The Billion Dollar Princess' first WrestleMania match.

Even though she doesn't wrestle much, Stephanie McMahon is seen siding with her husband whenever he wrestles. The two have had one of the best WrestleMania entrances in recent time.

Advertisement

Stephanie McMahon has been working hard to elevate the status of WWE and making working conditions better for its employees. She has made many appearances talking about the improvements that WWE has made and making the company a place safe for all races and gender.

Sportskeeda extends its condolences to the bereaved family.