Stephanie McMahon appears on SmackDown, makes a big Triple Brand match announcement 

Stephanie McMahon appeared on SmackDown for a video conference with Bayley and Sasha Banks.

McMahon kicked off a her satellite address by congratulating Bayley and Banks for capturing every women's title in the WWE barring the NXT Women's Championship.

The Role Models responded by thanking McMahon for the praise. They said that they were proud to be apt role models to women all around the world, including Stephanie McMahon's daughter.

Stephanie McMahon, however, wasn't too happy with Bayley and Sasha Banks' methods and WWE's Chief Brand Officer highlighted the duo's underhanded tactics.

Stephanie McMahon announces a Triple Brand Battle Royal

Stephanie McMahon announced a Triple Brand Battle Royal for next week's SmackDown, which would see the female Superstars from RAW, SmackDown and NXT.

The winner of the Triple Brand Battle Royal will face Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

Stephanie McMahon ended the segment by saying that the Triple Brand match was a best for business decision.

Bayley completed 300 days as the SmackDown Women's Champion, and she has been left without a credible title challenger. Bayley has overcome many adversaries en route to putting together a historic title reign.

The SmackDown Women's Champion will take on Asuka on next week's episode of RAW and if she loses, The Empress of Tomorrow will face Banks in a RAW Women's title rematch at SummerSlam.

Asuka vs. Banks seems certain to happen at SummerSlam, but the SmackDown Women's Championship picture just got really interesting with the announcement of the Triple Brand Battle Royal.

The women who are not currently involved in top angles on TV from RAW, SmackDown and NXT should all be featured in the match on next week's show.

Many deserving Superstars could potentially win the Battle Royal and get a title push at SummerSlam. WWE could either go ahead with an established talent from RAW or SmackDown, however; the exciting and fresher option here would be to pick an NXT Superstar to win the match next week.

Even if Bayley retains the title at SummerSlam, the match could give a worthy NXT talent some much-needed exposure. Details regarding the competitors of the match should be revealed in the days leading up to the match.