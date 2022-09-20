Stephanie McMahon called recently released star her "favorite heel" in WWE 

Former WWE Superstar Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott (a.k.a Swerve Strickland) recently revealed that Stephanie McMahon enjoyed his work as a bad guy during his time in the company.

Scott worked for WWE from 2019 to 2021, and during that period, he predominantly performed for the company's third brand, NXT, where he faced off against top stars such as Santos Escobar, Bronson Reed, and Johnny Gargano.

Speaking to Renee Paquette on The Sessions, the former NXT North American Champion said that his match certainly caught the attention of one of WWE's new CEOs.

"Me and Bronson (Reed) had another TV match, Jonah, and we just went at it because I felt like Triple H didn’t feel like I was intense enough. I was like, okay, so we just beat the crap out of each other, boom, had a banger. That’s when the light bulb went off for them. Then Stephanie McMahon came up and said, ‘You’re like my favorite heel. You’re my favorite heel here’, and then everything just kind of whirlwinds and went up from there." (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

Given the undeniable amount of talent that Swerve possesses, it was certainly surprising for all when he was released by WWE in November 2021, currently fans can catch him every Wednesday Night on AEW.

Stephanie McMahon says her father is still a WWE shareholder

In July 2022, Vince McMahon announced that he would retire as chairman of the company. Following on from this shocking news, WWE later confirmed that his daughter would take over as co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.

Despite Vince no longer being in charge of WWE's day-to-day operations, Stephanie McMahon recently confirmed during a company quarterly earnings call that her father still has a stake in the business.

"Vince McMahon is still very much the controlling shareholder," Stephanie McMahon confirmed. "He still has his eyes for what is best for our business in terms of maximizing return to our shareholders, of which he is the biggest shareholder. Nick, Paul (Triple H), Frank, and I remain focused on delivering the maximum results to our shareholders. We will properly evaluate any opportunity that comes our way with that lens in mind." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston Stephanie first addresses leadership changes. She says her father and mother for that matter pour their hearts into the business. Taking it from a regional business in 80s to global empire it is today. Stephanie first addresses leadership changes. She says her father and mother for that matter pour their hearts into the business. Taking it from a regional business in 80s to global empire it is today.

In addition to her becoming CEO, Stephanie's husband Triple H is now in charge of WWE creative and is also the company's new Chief Content Officer.

