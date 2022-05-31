Stephanie McMahon breaks silence following her leaving WWE to give thanks on Memorial Day

Stephanie McMahon recently made her first public statement since taking a leave of absence from WWE.

It was announced earlier this month that McMahon had decided to take a break from her duties as the Chief Branding Officer (CBO) of WWE. She has been the CBO for the past decade and has been responsible for the company's brand dealings and identity during her tenure in that position.

Following the announcement, McMahon recently took to Twitter for the first time to send a message on Memorial Day. She replied to a post from WWE, who shared a special tribute video on the occasion. She sent a message remembering those who have sacrificed their lives.

"Today we remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and their families - fighting for our freedoms so each day we wake up with endless possibility #MemorialDay," McMahon tweeted.

WWE shareholders have reportedly questioned Stephanie McMahon's ability as an executive

While the official reason given for her leave of absence was to spend more time with her family, reports claim that the company's shareholders have questioned Stephanie McMahon's ability as WWE's Chief Branding Officer.

On the latest episode of We're Live Pal, Andrew Zarian mentioned a possible reason as to why she had to leave her position. He cited questions being asked of her ability as an executive as the reason for her leave.

"The comment was that internally, there was doubt put on Steph [Stephanie McMahon], her abilities as an executive. And a lot of this started after she absorbed some of Michelle Wilson’s responsibilities after she left, one being ad sales and sponsorship. And the comment that I found interesting was that they mentioned that the investors were questioning why they weren’t performing as well. And internally, there was some questioning as to why that wasn’t performing.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

It remains to be seen when McMahon will resume her duties as an executive for WWE and whether she will reprise her role as the Chief Branding Officer.

