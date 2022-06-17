Stephanie McMahon breaks silence after being named interim WWE CEO

Stephanie McMahon reacted to being named interim Chairwoman & CEO of WWE.

Vince McMahon voluntarily stepped down as WWE CEO amidst the company's investigation of a $3 million settlement. The settlement was reportedly made to prevent an ex-employee from speaking about her affair with McMahon.

WWE and its Board of Directors shared a major update on the investigation, revealing that McMahon stepped away from his CEO position. Also, Stephanie has been named the interim CEO and Chairwoman. Stephanie took to Twitter shortly after the announcement and shared her reaction:

"Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world."

Stephanie McMahon has had an impressive run so far in WWE

Stephanie McMahon has come a long way over the past two decades. She debuted on WWE TV as an on-screen character during the peak of the Attitude Era and was immediately put into a major angle with The Undertaker. She immediately became a fan-favorite character in the eyes of the WWE Universe.

Stephanie assumed the on-screen role of SmackDown GM years later and did quite well as a babyface authority figure during the Ruthless Aggression Era. She was elected as WWE's Chief Brand Officer in December 2013. In May, Stephanie took the wrestling world by surprise, tweeting she was taking a leave of absence from most of her responsibilities in the company.

Stephanie mentioned in her tweet that she was looking forward to returning somewhere down the line. The WWE Universe didn't expect Stephanie would return so soon. The latest events surrounding Vince McMahon came out of the blue, changing the WWE landscape in a few days.

