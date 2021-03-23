"The persona I had created was an outlet for me" - Stephanie McMahon on creating her villainous WWE character

Stephanie McMahon is currently WWE's Chief Brand Officer, but has also been known as an in-ring star since she was in her 20s. McMahon pretty much grew up in front of the world on Monday Night RAW, and was a key player in some of the most memorable WWE storylines of the past two decades.

Throughout her on-screen career, Stephanie McMahon has almost always played a villain. Whether that be when she betrayed her father to join forces with Triple H, or to antagonize Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan as a part of The Authority, McMahon has always played the perfect bad guy. She recently opened up about creating this persona in an interview with Cosmopolitan, saying:

"I have always gravitated towards the villains in any story. I find them to be deeper, more interesting characters. The persona I had created was an outlet for me. I have always drawn from people around me. I tend to be trusting and respectful because of which I’ve been taken advantage of all my life. I’ve had a lot of times when I have been undermined, so I draw from those people and I put that lens on. And it has been so fun to portray that character because ultimately, the bad guy never really wins. So, to be able to give that back to the audience is amazing. I love to be able to give the hero that moment because the bigger the villain, the more powerful is the hero that vanquishes the villain."

Stephanie McMahon also sent out an important message

In the same interview, Stephanie McMahon discussed her thoughts on equality, and sent out an important message to all women about fighting for equality and being confident:

"Everyday is a fight for equality. I believe in standing up for what you believe in. It’s important to have a voice and to use your voice. We need to be proud and confident about who we are. I want every woman to know that they belong no matter what anyone tells them. Never back down and never give up."

The full interview with Stephanie McMahon is available here.