Stephanie McMahon discloses historic record broken by WWE after SummerSlam 2022

Stephanie McMahon has revealed that WWE broke a significant record courtesy of this year's SummerSlam premium live event.

According to a press release from McMahon herself, this year's SummerSlam was the most-watched show in the 35 years of the event. However, official figures regarding the number of fans who watched the show on Peacock are yet to be revealed.

SummerSlam 2022 was attended by 48,449 fans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The show was headlined by Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, who collided in a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

In the aftermath of Vince McMahon's retirement, his daughter Stephanie has been running things as co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. The influence of the new Head of Creative, Triple H, was also noticeable during SummerSlam.

Elsewhere on the card, Bayley made her return to the company alongside her new faction, which features former NXT talent Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Hall of Famer Edge, who was taken out by his former faction Judgment Day, also made his return and took out Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

What is WWE's next big premium live event after SummerSlam 2022?

In the aftermath of SummerSlam, WWE is set to make its return to the UK with Clash at the Castle, which will be the company's biggest event there since the historic 1992 edition of SummerSlam.

The event will take place in Cardiff, Wales on September 3rd. Only one match has been officially added to the card so far. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his two world titles against Drew McIntyre in front of a packed stadium crowd.

The match was made official after Reigns retained against Brock Lesnar at The Biggest Party of The Summer. McIntyre, meanwhile, has been feuding with Sheamus, but can finally shift his focus towards a fresh rivalry.

Expect other major matches to be added to the Clash at the Castle card soon, including top superstars from RAW and SmackDown.

