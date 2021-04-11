Stephanie McMahon explains Vince McMahon's hatred for sneezing and nodding

Stephanie McMahon has opened up on the reasons behind Vince McMahon's apparent hatred of people who sneeze and nod in his presence.

During a recent appearance on the Bill Simmons Podcast, the Chief Brand Officer of WWE was quizzed on some of her billionaire father's more interesting quirks and pet peeves. Specifically, Stephanie went into detail on her father's issues with sneezing and nodding - two actions that Vince McMahon is known to despise.

Stephanie explained that her father is not a fan of people trying to "influence" a room by nodding. She also explained that Vince is not a fan of those who sneeze because it's an indication of people's lack of control over their own actions.

Here's what Stephanie had to say:

"He feels like (nodding) influences the room. If someone is talking and someone else is nodding, you're going to influence the room. You shouldn't influence the room. Let people think what they want to think. He hates sneezing because it's involuntary and he cannot control it. He hates sneezing. It's anyone, but especially when it's him." H/T Fightful

It's been well documented over the years that Vince McMahon carries with him some unusual opinions and quirks, including sleeping fewer than four hours a night and training in the gym at ridiculous times.

However, some have noted that Vince's commitment to his beliefs and routine goes hand-in-hand with his massive success in business.

Vince McMahon kicked off WrestleMania 37: Night One

To open tonight's show, WWE Chairman @VinceMcMahon finally got to say what we've been waiting to hear...





In an unexpected move, the WWE Chairman himself took to the stage last night at WrestleMania 37 to welcome the WWE Universe. He made a few remarks regarding the pandemic.

Joined onstage by the majority of wrestlers in attendance, Vince McMahon gave a rousing speech to the audience at Raymond James Stadium, which also served as a love letter to his WWE Superstars, whom McMahon said had "worked tirelessly" over the past year to entertain WWE fans.

WrestleMania 37 will culminate tonight, with the triple threat match between Edge, Roman Reigns, and Daniel Bryan closing the show.

WrestleMania 37 will culminate tonight, with the triple threat match between Edge, Roman Reigns, and Daniel Bryan closing the show.