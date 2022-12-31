"Stephanie McMahon!" - Former champion reveals who he had the best romantic chemistry with in WWE

Stephanie McMahon was an incredibly effective on-screen personality back when she was more active on WWE TV. Kurt Angle had the opportunity to work a romantic angle with McMahon, and among all the female talents, the Olympic Gold Medalist recently admitted that she was who he had the best chemistry with.

Kurt Angle was paired up with Stephanie McMahon during his early years in the company. The WWE Hall of Famer featured in a love triangle involving McMahon and Triple H, and the storyline expectedly drew the promotion some big numbers. Angle is also one of only a few wrestlers who have kissed Stephanie McMahon on WWE programming.

While his romantic alliance with Stephanie ended a little abruptly, the feud with Triple H helped him become a legitimate main event star in the promotion. Kurt Angle had the following to say on his podcast about his kayfabe love affair with Stephanie McMahon:

"And a guy and girl I had the best chemistry with? If we're talking, girl, I would say Stephanie McMahon! We had good chemistry. But, guy? From a romantic standpoint? (laughs)." [2:16 - 2:38]

Kurt Angle names the star he had the best in-ring chemistry with in WWE

While Kurt Angle himself is one of the most excellent in-ring workers of all time, he competed with some equally gifted talents during his heydey.

The WWE Hall of Famer had a reputation for producing high-quality matches against all kinds of opponents. However, Kurt Angle said that working with Shawn Michaels was always a memorable experience as they gelled well inside the squared circle. Their WrestleMania 21 classic is just one of the many great matches fans were lucky enough to witness during one of WWE's most successful eras.

In addition to HBK, Angle also unsurprisingly mentioned Chris Benoit as one of the stars he loved to wrestle the most in the company.

"You know what? Shawn Michaels. I think everybody had chemistry with that guy! He was the best overall performer from an entertainment standpoint and wrestling standpoint, and the promo standpoint. Chris Benoit was the best technician, but Shawn Michaels was the best overall performer." [2:39 - 3:05]

