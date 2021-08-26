Stephanie McMahon speaks about the WWE creative process

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon was recently interviewed by SBJ’s Abe Madkour, and she looked back on growing up in the wrestling business and becoming the head of creative in WWE.

Stephanie McMahon is the face of authority on screen in the WWE. But when she's not playing the evil boss on RAW, Stephanie McMahon is the company's Chief Brand Officer. Stephanie also plays an important role in all of WWE's social initiatives, such as the Be a STAR campaign.

During the interview, Stephanie McMahon discussed how she was motivated to work in the creative team for WWE. She stated that she always wanted to take on roles that challenged her. The Chief Brand Office noted that she has always wanted to be a part of the business, and the creative side of wrestling caught her interest.

“Throughout my career, I’ve taken on new roles that I never thought I would be able to do," said McMahon. "I was the head of our creative writing team, and when I was first brought into that position, I was one of the writers. And I was told maybe in a couple years time, I would become a manager or something like that."

"I just wanted to be a part of the business, and the head writer quit two weeks in and sink or swim, I was put in charge of this creative writing team," McMahon continued. "I had no management background. I certainly had no formalized creative writing background.”

Stephanie McMahon revealed how her parents influenced her

Missing those rides with my dad ❤️ Happy Birthday to the original risk taker @VinceMcMahon! I Love You! pic.twitter.com/Ked8Jn7VOX — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) August 24, 2021

Stephanie McMahon explained that after college, she started interning for her mom, Linda McMahon, who was then serving as the CEO of the company. Stephanie recalled that during meetings, she would write down her questions on a legal pad and later discuss them with her mother.

Stephanie also made it clear that she was inspired by her father, Vince McMahon. She shared the story about how she'd spent six months on the road with Vince, and she learned the company's entire creative process during this time. Stephanie emphasized that working with her parents helped her find her passion for creative storytelling.

