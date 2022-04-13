Stephanie McMahon hypes WWE's upcoming stadium show in the UK

Stephanie McMahon is excited about WWE bringing a Stadium Premium Live Event to the United Kingdom for the first time in 30 years.

This morning, the company confirmed that they will be heading to the Principality Stadium in Wales on Saturday, September 3, for a Premium Live Event. This is the first Stadium show in the UK since SummerSlam 1992.

Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to social media today to hype up the announcement, stating how excited she is to bring a Premium Live Event back to the United Kingdom. Tweeting out:

"Excited for @WWE's first major stadium event in the UK since #SummerSlam in 1992...30 years ago!" Stephanie McMahon tweeted.

Details on WWE bringing a Premium Live Event to the United Kingdom in 2022

The following is an excerpt from WWE.com regarding the company hosting a Stadium Premium Live Event in the United Kingdom this September:

"WWE today announced that the first major WWE stadium event to be held in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years will emanate from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Located in the heart of Cardiff, the capital of Wales – a cultural and sports destination with a world class record in hosting events – the Principality Stadium is a state-of-the-art, multi-faceted event destination and home to the Wales national rugby union team."

The company is also allowing fans to register for an opportunity to get tickets via presale on the website right now.

As for the name of the event, that is yet to be announced. But we should hear more regarding that in the coming months.

