Stephanie McMahon injured Roman Reigns in WWE (for real)

Roman Reigns has revealed that Stephanie McMahon gave him a legitimate injury in WWE. The Tribal Chief has dealt with his fair share of injuries during his time in WWE. But most of them have occurred in the ring while competing against other wrestlers.
However, recently Reigns mentioned an injury that he received at the hands of Stephanie McMahon. In the mid-2010s, Stephanie and Triple H were part of the on-screen Authority that made life hard for babyface stars.
Reigns was one of the stars targeted by the group, and this led to many confrontations between them. One such incident occurred during an episode of RAW in December 2015 that saw Stephanie slap Roman Reigns multiple times.
During an appearance on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, The Head of the Table mentioned how those slaps left him with a busted eardrum. Stephanie said Reigns used to trash talk to her in the ring back then.
"Only because I knew if I didn’t, you’d slap me 15 times in a row...Busted my eardrum too...Shattered that sucker. The doctor said, ‘Oh yeah,’” Reigns said.
He said that the first few slaps "were good" before things got tough for him. Stephanie admitted that she got carried away.
"Right, and then I got carried away or something, ’cause you weren’t selling for me. And I was like, ‘I’ll make you sell,'" McMahon said.
Stephanie McMahon has been part of WWE programming over the years. She has actively competed in the ring and has taken some notable bumps along the way from some of the company's biggest stars while dishing out her own moves.
Roman Reigns set for big Clash in Paris match
At Clash in Paris, Roman Reigns will be eyeing payback. The former WWE Champion has been feuding with The Vision on RAW, and Bronson Reed has been a thorn in his side.
Reed has taken out Reigns on a few occasions and even stolen his shoes, leading to the moniker Tribal Thief.
Reigns will have the chance to settle the score in Paris as he takes on Reed in a one-on-one match at WWE's next PLE.
