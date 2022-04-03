Stephanie McMahon introduces debuting 21-year-old star at WrestleMania 38

Stephanie McMahon may have phased out of her role as an on-screen character a few years ago, but that doesn't mean that she isn't a prominent figure backstage. Her last major WrestleMania appearance was in 2018 when she wrestled alongside her husband Triple H in Ronda Rousey's in-ring debut.

The Chief Brand Officer of WWE made an appearance at WrestleMania 38 to announce the arrival of a 21-year-old future top star.

It's been a while since we've seen Stephanie in an authority role. She was a prominent authority figure between 2014 to 2016, and even briefly until 2017. She did have appearances in the following years as well, but more sporadically.

At WrestleMania 38, following the match between The Miz, Logan Paul, and The Mysterios, Stephanie McMahon would briefly come out to announce the debut of Gable Steveson.

Steveson has been assigned to the RAW brand since the 2021 WWE Draft, but he wasn't brought in and instead, chose to complete his amateur wrestling career. The 21-year-old prospect is expected to receive a big push, as he is only WWE's second Olympic Gold Medalist. He is also a two-time NCAA Division I National Champion, drawing comparisons with Brock Lesnar.

However, Stephanie accidentally called him Gable Stevens rather than Steveson - with some fans joking about how WWE is already trying to shorten his name.

Will Stephanie McMahon introduce Gable Steveson on RAW?

Gable Steveson will be expected to start his WWE career on the RAW after WrestleMania. He recently wrapped up his amateur wrestling career and left his shoes in the center of the mat, indicating his retirement and jump into professional wrestling.

There have been a lot of rumors about WWE's plans for Steveson, and there's no doubt that Vince McMahon and even Stephanie McMahon see big money in the 21-year-old star, who is set to skip NXT for a main roster run.

Would you like to see Stephanie return as an on-screen authority figure? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below.

