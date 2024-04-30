Stephanie McMahon makes announcement about 31-year-old WWE Superstar; star responds immediately

Stephanie McMahon was on WWE RAW this week and made a couple of choices on behalf of the brand. A superstar who was affected by these decisions has now responded.

Jade Cargill was chosen to be a part of SmackDown in the WWE Draft's first round of Night 2. Stephanie McMahon made her way out and announced that Cargill was the number 1 pick for SmackDown, while RAW had chosen Imperium.

This means that Cargill will be on the same roster as Bianca Belair, with the blue brand also having chosen Nia Jax last week on Night 1 of the Draft.

McMahon also announced that Damage CTRL was coming to RAW while Kevin Owens stayed on SmackDown.

Jade Cargill reacted to the announcement that she was staying on SmackDown. She posted on social media, talking about what it was like for her to have Stephanie McMahon come out and choose her in the draft.

"First round! Announced by no other than @stephmcmahon 💪🏾🥹. Let’s goooooo. TEAM BLUE BABY #WWEDraft #WWESmackdown A STORM HAS ARRIVED BABY!"

Stephanie McMahon appears to have returned to WWE now

Stephanie has made several appearances in WWE over the last month after having departed the company last year.

She announced that she was stepping down as co-CEO when it came out that her father, Vince McMahon, was returning to the fold. Whether it was related or not remains unconfirmed, but fans have equated the two given the timing.

Earlier this year, Vince McMahon stepped away from the TKO board after allegations surfaced against him in Janel Grant's lawsuit. Once again, a few months after he left, Stephanie appears to have returned to a somewhat part-time role in WWE.

With Triple H completely in charge of creative, her presence adds something to the shows as well. It remains to be seen how she is involved going forward.