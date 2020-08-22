Stephanie McMahon names her favourite cinematic match in WWE

Stephanie McMahon recently did a media session with female journalists. During the session, Stephanie opened up about what's next for the women of WWE. Stephanie said that her next goal was to achieve true parity with men and also discussed the possible return of WWE Evolution and the WWE Mae Young Classic:

Our schedule really changed this year, you know, give everything with COVID. As for what's next for the women's division, my next personal goal is true parity, in terms of numbers. Right, I would love to see the roster be 50/50. I would love for the equal representation. Also, in terms of special events like Evolution, yes, I want to see a second Evolution. It was incredibly successful, the first time round. Absolutely another Mae Young Classic. Not only is it great programming but its also a great recruiting tool for us. You know, to bring in women from all over the world, to give them an opportunity and a chance. We've actually signed many women from the Mae Young Classic and I'm not sure we'd ever even have known about them if it weren't for that event so I think that the answer is yes to all, in terms of opportunities to showcase these women with special event programming and parity on the roster. I also want to it to a place where our women competing in the main event is not a big deal.

Stephanie McMahon opens up about her favourite cinematic WWE match

Later on during the interview, Stephanie McMahon was asked about her favourite cinematic WWE match. Stephanie named the Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 36 as her favourite and revealed why she had a particular soft spot for it:

The Boneyard Match in particular, was scored by Metallica. It was The Undertaker versus AJ Styles in this, sort of, very different type of location. It was a 20 minute Hollywood action scene. It was just incredible and that has been definitely one of my favourites still, even though there's been a number of them, that's still my favourite one. My husband also produced it and also it was The Undertaker...so you know, it has a little extra for me.

AJ Styles bounced back from his loss at the Boneyard Match by winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Styles lost the title to Jeff Hardy last night on SmackDown.

