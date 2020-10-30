Stephanie McMahon's new role in WWE reportedly revealed

Stephanie McMahon has been a key player in WWE as a character on-screen as well as backstage over the last two decades. The daughter of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is the Chief Brand Officer in WWE, a role she took up seven years ago.

It seems that she now has a new role in WWE, which was revealed on the recent earnings call. During the earnings call, it was announced that Stephanie McMahon would have more responsibilities in the company. PWInsider have now revealed what her new role in the company is:

"During today's WWE Earnings Call, it was noted by Vince McMahon that Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon now has "increased responsibilities" within the company. In asking around, we are told that the company's Global Sales and Partnerships now fall under Stephanie's purview, which would include sponsorships and other relationships. John Brody, who was heading that area, is still with the company in the same role, but now reports to McMahon. McMahon took over these responsibilities in August but her involvement was not publicly announced until today's call."

The report states that Stephanie McMahon took up the new role in August, but it was announced only in the recent earnings call.

She also spoke during the earnings call about how viewership has increased following WWE's switch to the ThunderDome.

Stephanie McMahon hasn't been seen much on WWE television as an on-screen character, but she presented the WWE Draft earlier this month.

Announcements in this past week's WWE earnings call

Various details were announced and talked about in the recent earnings call. In the earnings call it was announced that Netflix would present a multi-part documentary about Vince McMahon. The WWE Chairman also spoke about WWE's declining viewership and he said that WWE is working on improving ratings, but also said that viewership in other mediums have grown significantly.

WWE also revealed that they will have an event based in India to help find new Superstars from the country. They also announced that they will hold shows from a ThunderDome-like set-up for the rest of 2020.