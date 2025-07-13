Stephanie McMahon praises major WWE superstar ahead of Evolution

Stephanie McMahon sang praises of a popular WWE Superstar heading into the Evolution Premium Live Event. The all-women's show emanates from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, in a few hours.

The Four Horsewomen played a prominent role in ushering in a new era of women's wrestling in the Stamford-based company. Three of them, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone), made their main roster debut on July 13, 2015, exactly ten years ago.

Earlier today, Stephanie McMahon took to her X/Twitter account to quote Charlotte Flair's tweet in which she shared a link to a piece on her wrestling journey over the years she wrote for The Player's Tribune. The 48-year-old claimed that she fell in love with professional wrestling because of The Four Horsewomen.

"#Evolution2 marks 10 years to the day of @MsCharlotteWWE [Charlotte Flair] main roster debut. Ashley’s personal Evolution is on full display in this remarkable piece. “I grew up in wrestling because of my dad… I got into wrestling because of my brother. But I fell in love with wrestling because of the Horsewomen.” I wonder how many people will fall in love and be inspired tonight, watching these women leave their heart and souls in the ring? I already am," she wrote.

You can check out Stephanie McMahon's X/Twitter post below:

Charlotte Flair set to compete in a championship match at WWE Evolution

Charlotte Flair recently joined forces with former WWE Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. On the June 30 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, the duo locked horns with The Secret Hervice and the team of B-Fab and Michin in a three-way battle.

The Queen and The Goddess put forth a praiseworthy performance to secure an impressive win to punch their ticket to a title match at WWE Evolution. The two will lock horns with The Kabuki Warriors, Sol Ruca & Zaria, and The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Despite being one of the most decorated stars on the roster, Charlotte Flair hasn't held any title since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley two years ago at WrestleMania 39. Alexa Bliss has also not gotten her hands on gold since November 2022. The duo will be hoping to end their title drought at the all-women's event later tonight.

