Stephanie McMahon questions Judgment Day unity at Evolution; teases huge split

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 14, 2025 05:20 GMT
Stephanie McMahon is a former WWE Chairwoman
Stephanie McMahon is a former WWE Chairwoman (Images via WWE.com)

Former WWE Co-CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon was at Evolution, and she pointed out something about The Judgment Day. She and SmackDown commentator Joe Tessitore were the hosts for the show.

The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match against The Kabuki Warriors, Sol Ruca & Zaria, and Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Perez and Rodriguez worked together and made sure that they retained the titles.

After the match, Stephanie McMahon brought up Liv Morgan, who was replaced by Roxanne Perez, when Joe Tessitore asked for her thoughts on the new partnership.

"Well, I think they're obviously a very successful team together but it doesn't matter what I think. What does Liv Morgan think?" she pondered.

Every Judgment Day member has a title in WWE now. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are the World Tag Team Champions, and Dominik Mysterio is the Intercontinental Champion.

If Liv Morgan returns while Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez are still the Women's Tag Team Champions, it'll be interesting to see whether she takes her title back from The Prodigy or whether they activate the Freebird Rule and all three of them are champions.

