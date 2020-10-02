Stephanie McMahon ranked number two on Forbes’ Most Influential CMO list

Forbes Magazine has released its annual list of the Top 50 Chief Marketing Officers, and WWE’s Stephanie McMahon is second on the list.

The list features CMOs from the largest and most recognized companies on the planet. McMahon came higher than CMOs from global corporations such as Lego, BMW, Adobe, and Google.

Forbes had this to say about Stephanie McMahon on their website:

"McMahon is an outspoken and highly visible executive at WWE, a company in an industry often mired in controversy. The daughter of WWE CEO Vince McMahon is a former WWE Superstar herself, and she's a big proponent of WWE Superstars growing their own brands via social media. She has also championed women's equality in the WWE.

This year she spoke out about making the events that went on during the pandemic safe for fans and Superstars. In June she also reportedly shared what she and the company are doing to eliminate racial inequality on The Female Quotient—and partnered with FQ founder Shelley Zalis to create a discussion series called "Women in the Business of Sports.”

Stephanie McMahon has been employed by WWE since she was in middle school

This incredible accolade is a long way from Stephanie’s start with WWE. As a young child, Stephanie modeled WWE Superstar’s merchandise for the WWF catalog. She later made her way up the corporate ladder to sales and merchandising, receptionist, video production, and Head Writer in 2000.

She spent the next seven years in the role where she was in charge of every aspect of the creative process throughout all of WWE’s programming, as well as its branding and marketing properties.

In 2007, she was promoted to Executive Vice President. With the position, she was responsible for many of WWE’s corporate partnerships such as Yahoo. She also spearheaded WWE’s anti-bullying campaign “Be a STAR.”

Six years later, McMahon was named as Chief Brand Officer, leading the company into its most profitable era. Stephanie McMahon was recently in the news when she sold a significant amount of WWE stocks.