"Anything is achievable" - WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon reacts to Tennis star Serena Williams' retirement

WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon has reacted to tennis star Serena Williams' retirement, calling her "one of the best athletes of our time."

Serena announced her retirement from professional tennis yesterday. This year's US Open in September will be her last tennis tournament. One of the most successful athletes of the 21st century, Serena was instrumental in shortening the gender parity in her sport

Williams is considered one of the best tennis players of the modern era, winning 23 Grand Slam titles, which is second on the list of most Grand Slam wins. The American, apart from being a four-time Oympic gold-medalist, has won about 85% of the matches in her almost 27-year long pro career.

Stephanie McMahon, who became WWE's co-CEO alongside Nick Khan last month after her father's retirement, reacted to Williams' announcement. Replying to a video of a Nike ad starring a young Serena Williams, Stephanie tweeted:

""It's only crazy until you do it." A powerful spot featuring one of the best athletes of our time and a woman who has shown that if you work hard and push through the people telling you 'no', anything is achievable."

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon Front Office Sports @FOS This Nike ad begins showing a young Serena Williams envisioning herself winning the U.S. Open.



Now, Six U.S. Open titles — and 17 other Grand Slams — later, Williams has announced her plans to retire.



Her final tournament: the 2022 U.S. Open. This Nike ad begins showing a young Serena Williams envisioning herself winning the U.S. Open.Now, Six U.S. Open titles — and 17 other Grand Slams — later, Williams has announced her plans to retire.Her final tournament: the 2022 U.S. Open. https://t.co/cuF0VAyXCI "It's only crazy until you do it." A powerful spot featuring one of the best athletes of our time and a woman who has shown that if you work hard and push through the people telling you 'no', anything is achievable. twitter.com/FOS/status/155… "It's only crazy until you do it." A powerful spot featuring one of the best athletes of our time and a woman who has shown that if you work hard and push through the people telling you 'no', anything is achievable. twitter.com/FOS/status/155…

Stephanie McMahon is the second female CEO of a major wrestling promotion in North America, after her mother Linda. Her husband Triple H is the EVP of Talent Relations and Head of Creative in WWE.

A former WWE writer spoke about Stephanie McMahon's way of managing the company

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently commented on how Stephanie McMahon will be handelling things after Vince McMahon's retirement.

Speaking on his podcast, Wrestling With Freddie, he stated that the new co-CEO will do everything in her power to save the company her father built from the backstage turmoil caused after VInce's departure.

He also indicated that Stephanie is someone to be feared and respected:

"With Stephanie, if she senses any threat to the kingdom her father built, I’m not playing dude, Shane’s not the one. Stephanie is a stone killer. She’s a werewolf, but not just twice a month. She could summon that power as soon as the sun goes down, and without you knowing, she will assassinate you bro. She is a stone killer, someone who should be regarded and at times feared, but always respected." (H/T: Wrestling Headlines)

With Stephanie coming to power after almost four decades of her father's rule over WWE, it would appear that the winds are changing not only for the Stamford-based promotion, but for the pro wrestling industry in general.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell