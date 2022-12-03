Stephanie McMahon reacts to WWE's announcement about an upcoming event

WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon expressed gratitude as the company announced the 20th anniversary of the Tribute To The Troops show.

World Wrestling Entertainment announced today that the 20th anniversary of Tribute To The Troops would take place on Saturday, December 17 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, as first reported by FoxNews.com.

WWE's most patriotic and heartwarming show of the year, Tribute To The Troops, was created to honor the servicemen, women, and their families and to thank them for their continued sacrifice to the country.

The SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Imperium, and other WWE Superstars will be in action at the 20th-anniversary event.

McMahon took to Twitter to express that the company is privileged to host the finest honorary show for the troops.

"@WWE is privileged to perform in front of our nation's finest for the past 20 years. A small token of our gratitude for all they do for us!" - she wrote.

Stephanie McMahon revealed Bray Wyatt's return brought a significant boost in the audience

According to co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, the return of Bray Wyatt's storyline has resulted in a 20% increase in the audience.

The WWE Universe was kept in suspense when one of the enigmatic "White Rabbit" QR codes led to a series of numbers that could have been interpreted as a date or a time code: "0923."

McMahon said at the Wells Fargo 2022 TMT Summit that the next episode of WWE SmackDown saw a 20% increase in viewership around 9:23 p.m.

"We were bringing back one of our biggest stars named Bray Wyatt. We used a multimedia approach and hired a horror writer to come in and really help us craft this narrative, so our fans were engaged. It's strategies like that that really do work. The audience today is different," McMahon said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Bray Wyatt returned to Extreme Rules in October after weeks of build-up on television and online. WWE's creative decision of "White Rabbit" teases captivated wrestling fans, which was made possible by Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

