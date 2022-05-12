Stephanie McMahon "really liked" ex-WWE star and wanted him on TV

Tank Toland says Stephanie McMahon enjoyed his work in WWE’s Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) developmental system and requested that he move to the main roster.

Toland held the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship four times between 2003 and 2005. He made his SmackDown debut on October 14, 2005, under a new name, James D*ck, alongside his tag team partner Chad D*ck.

Speaking on Rene Dupree’s Cafe de Rene podcast, Toland recalled how Tommy Dreamer shared Stephanie McMahon’s positive feedback with him. Dreamer, who was working backstage in OVW at the time, also had some bad news for the former WWE star.

“I had a really good match,” Toland said. “He [Dreamer] goes, ‘Tank, I got good news and bad news. Stephanie really liked what you did and she actually wants to bring you up right away.’ I was so stoked. He goes, ‘The bad news is I told her that you have a torn bicep and have to get surgery.’” [10:28-10:51]

Toland was prepared to delay surgery on his bicep because he did not want to lose his spot on SmackDown. However, in retrospect, the former development talent is glad he repaired the injury before joining the main roster.

Stephanie McMahon also gave Tank Toland assurances about his future

Allan @allan_cheapshot #OnThisDay in 2006: WWE announces that @StephMcMahon had been promoted to Executive Vice President, Talent and Creative Writing. #OnThisDay in 2006: WWE announces that @StephMcMahon had been promoted to Executive Vice President, Talent and Creative Writing. https://t.co/T8PoczLD5L

While McMahon is now WWE’s Chief Brand Officer, she used to have an important role as part of the SmackDown creative team. In 2002, for example, she was responsible for John Cena’s “Doctor of Thuganomics” character making it to television.

In Toland’s case, McMahon told him not to worry and promised that he would join SmackDown after his surgery.

“Stephanie came back and she said, ‘Tank, I really thought you did a great job. Go get your surgery, don’t worry, nothing’s gonna happen to you. We’ll still have a spot for you when you come back. We’ll get you up there.’ I said, ‘Thank you so much, I really appreciate that,’” Toland added. [11:06-11:21]

Unfortunately, Toland’s SmackDown experience did not go according to plan. His tag team with Chad D*ck, known as The D*cks, lasted just four months on the main roster. Both men were released from their WWE contracts in February 2006.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Kartik Arry