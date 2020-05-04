Stephanie McMahon recalls being 'taken aback' by Triple H going off-script

Triple H

Stephanie McMahon has given her take on what happened when Triple H kissed her for the first time on WWE television.

The latest episode of ‘WWE Untold’ revolved around the rivalry between Triple H and Mick Foley, including their legendary matches at Royal Rumble 2000 and No Way Out 2000.

When discussing the Street Fight that the two men had at the Royal Rumble, Stephanie recalled that she did not expect Triple H – her on-screen husband at the time – to kiss her during his entrance.

“I walked Triple H out in the entrance way and he kissed me. That was the first time he had ever actually kissed me on the lips, and it kind of took me back because I knew it was in character but was it really in character? I kind of had the butterfly moment.”

Triple H, who began dating Stephanie later in the year and married her in 2003, did not elaborate on why he surprised her with a kiss, but he made it clear in his response that he knew he liked her at the time.

“Well, you know, well, well… Look at it [points to smile on face].”

WWE Untold: Triple H vs. Mick Foley

The in-depth ‘WWE Untold’ episode gave an insight into every detail from the Royal Rumble Street Fight, including the moment that Mick Foley punched Spanish commentator Hugo Savinovich at ringside.

