"Hopefully he's going to be part of the full-time roster" - Stephanie McMahon on recent RAW draftee

WWE Chief Branding Officer Stephanie McMahon hopes Gable Steveson will be full-time with the company once he finishes up with school.

Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with Adam's Apple at a March of Dimes event about all things WWE. When asked about Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, who was recently drafted to RAW, McMahon confirmed that Steveson was still in school but hopes he'll be a full-time member of the WWE roster when he's done.

"He's still in school. When he's done with school, hopefully he's going to be part of the full-time roster," Stephanie McMahon confirmed. "We have more announcements on the NIL program that will be talked about soon."

Stephanie McMahon says Vince McMahon documentary will release next year

The upcoming Vince McMahon documentary has been a hot topic over the last couple of years, but it sounds like its release is just around the corner.

According to Stephanie McMahon, her father's documentary is scheduled to be released at some point in 2022. Noting that she's both excited and nervous about it.

"It's scheduled to release next year in 2022. The timing is still TBD," Stephanie McMahon said. "I am equal parts excited and really nervous. I don't know what it's going to say, but it's going to capture his life and his story, which so richly deserves to be told."

Stephanie McMahon hasn't been a featured character on WWE programming in quite some time. But with her father Vince McMahon returning to television in recent weeks, Stephanie might not be too far behind.

