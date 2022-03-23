Stephanie McMahon releases a statement following huge career move

WWE Chief Branding Officer Stephanie McMahon has been named to the board of directors of top esports organization FaZe Clan. McMahon was listed as one of the 10 members of the board.

FaZe Clan is an esports and entertainment organization based in Los Angeles, California. The organization was founded in 2010 and has recruited several players from all around the world for games including Call of Duty, FIFA, and more.

Taking to Twitter, a proud Stephanie McMahon commented on becoming a part of FaZe Clan's Board of Directors, writing:

"Proud to be part of @FaZeClan’s Board of Directors alongside some of the best leaders in the entertainment, media and Web3 landscape! #FaZeUp"

WWE celebrity Hall of Famer and popular rapper Snoop Dogg is also a part of FaZe Clan's board of directors. The full list of directors includes:

Lee Trink, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder FaZe Clan and Chairman of the Board

Angela Dalton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Signum Growth Capital

Calvin "Snoop Dogg" Cordozar Broadus Jr., American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, DJ, media personality, and business entrepreneur

Daniel Shribman, Chief Investment Officer of B. Riley Financial

Mickie Rosen, Director of several US and Australian companies and Principal of Mickie Rosen Consulting

Nick Lewin, General Partner of Crown Predator Holdings

Paul Hamilton, Co-Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Atlanta Esports Ventures, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Greenspun Corporation, and Principal of Province Inc.

Ross Levinsohn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Arena Group (formerly theMaven, Inc.)

Stephanie McMahon, Chief Brand Officer, World Wrestling Entertainment

Zach Katz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Carte Blanche

When was the last time Stephanie McMahon competed in a WWE ring?

It's been almost four years since Stephanie McMahon last stepped foot in a WWE ring. The CBO of the company's last official match was back at WrestleMania 34 when she teamed up with her husband Triple H for a match against Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey.

The duo of Angle and Rousey won the mixed tag team match and since then, McMahon hasn't stepped foot in a WWE ring. Interestingly enough, that match at WrestleMania 34 was also Stephanie's first official bout since 2014 when she faced Brie Bella at SummerSlam.

As of now, it's quite unlikely that McMahon will step inside the squared circle anytime soon. However, it would be quite the sight if she decided to lace up her wrestling boots once again four years after her last match in WWE.

