Stephanie McMahon responds to hilarious recreation of her NSFW on-screen WWE marriage to Triple H

Stephanie McMahon has surprisingly reacted to Ryan Satin's recent update where he and his new wife recreated her drive-through wedding to Triple H from WWE RAW.

The Co-CEO of WWE married Triple H on-screen in 1999, but it was clear then that she wasn't a willing participant in the ceremony. At the time, this was part of a storyline where Stephanie was drugged and taken to a drive-through chapel where The Game was then able to force her into marriage.

Stephaine recently took to Twitter to react to Ryan Satin's tweet, where he recreated the famous drive-through chapel moment. McMahon not only congratulated the newlywed couple but went on to recommend the approach since it appears to have worked out well for her and her real-life husband.

"Congratulations @ryansatin and Erica! I highly recommend this approach! While not so memorable, it seems to work out alright! :))))," she tweeted.

WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Triple H legally married in 2003

The power couple of WWE may have been married on-screen since 1999, but they didn't make it down the aisle in real life until 2003.

McMahon recommended this marriage approach as it has been two decades since she tied the knot with The Game, and the couple is still going strong and are now at the company's helm.

McMahon and Triple H have also welcomed three daughters since their marriage, the oldest of which Aurora is already training to follow in her parents' footsteps and could make her debut anytime in the near future.

It's been a long road for the couple, but they will always have a fabulous drive-through wedding ceremony story to share with their children when asked about how their parents came together.

Do you remember Triple H and Stephanie tying the knot on RAW back in 1999? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Poll : 0 votes