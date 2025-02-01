Stephanie McMahon returns at the Royal Rumble 2025 with one major change

Royal Rumble 2025 opened with a video package before Stephanie McMahon's music hit. She came out and sent a message, and fans noticed one major change.

The Billion Dollar Princess is no longer a part of regular WWE television as she was a few years ago. However, she has been cheering on as a fan while stepping back from her key role in the WWE office. She has recently made media appearances, and it seems she could be returning to the spotlight.

Stephanie McMahon opened the proceedings at the Royal Rumble with a noticeable change in her theme song. It's still the same song, but it now has beats—something it didn't have before. She announced that it was unprecedented to have so many people in the world watching on platforms like Peacock and Netflix.

Trending

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if she returns to WWE TV in any capacity. It's hard to imagine her being as regular as she once was or certainly as important for television.

There seems to be a mentality now that authority figures serve a certain role, and they must not be the stars of the show.

Expand Tweet

Still, fans are always happy to see her back time and again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback